Now, Rs 50 lakh free insurance for air travellers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to attract more air passengers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started to offer free travel insurance worth Rs 50 lakh to those booking their air tickets through the website.

The IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Railways, has said that the facility will be available for passengers irrespective of the class of tickets and for both domestic and international flights. The insurance will provide them financial protection against accidental death and total or permanent disability, the IRCTC statement, which came out on Wednesday, said. The insurance partners of the (IRCTC) will be Bharti AXA General Insurance.

The premium for insurance will be borne by the IRCTC to secure its passengers from any untoward incident during the journey.The insurance cover will be for both one-way as well as round-trips, it added.

The facility of booking air tickets was brought to the IRCTC website in order for it to counter the losses from only handling train bookings. The other servioces offered on the website include tour package bookings and hotel stays.