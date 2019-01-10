Home Nation

P Chidambaram takes dig at central government over Kashmiri IAS officer's resignation

In a series of tweets, the former home and finance minister claimed whatever Shah Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, had said was an indictment of the Narendra Modi government.

Published: 10th January 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday took a dig at the BJP-led central government over the resignation of IAS officer Shah Faesal, saying the world will take note of "his cry of anguish and defiance".

In a series of tweets, the former home and finance minister claimed whatever Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, had said was an indictment of the Narendra Modi government.

"Though sad, I salute Mr Shah Faesal IAS (now resigned). Every word of his statement is true and is an indictment of the BJP government. The world will take note of his cry of anguish and defiance," he said.

Faesal has resigned from the civil services.

READ |  Kashmiri IAS topper Shah Faesal resigns, may join National Conference 

He had Wednesday attributed his decision to the "unabated killings in Kashmir", the central government's "lack of sincere" efforts to reach out to the Kashmiris and the "marginalisation of the Indian Muslims".

Chidambaram said that not long ago "legendary police officer" Julio Ribeiro, a former DGP of Punjab and a former commissioner of Mumbai Police, had stated the same thing, but there was "not a word of reassurance from the rulers".

"Such statements from our fellow citizens must make us hang our heads in regret and shame," he said.

On the Modi government, Ribeiro had said the country needed inclusive development and not just for some sections.

He had also said he "felt threatened, not wanted, reduced to a stranger in his own country" and that he never felt that he belonged to a different religion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram NDA government Shah Faesal IAS topper Jammu & Kashmir 2019 Lok Sabha polls National conference

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp