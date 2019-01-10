Home Nation

Productivity of Lok Sabha in Winter Session 47 per cent, Rajya Sabha 27 per cent: Narendra Tomar

According to data collated by think-tank PRS Legislative Research, productivity of Parliament during the session was the "third lowest" in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Published: 10th January 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Flowers blossom at Parliament house during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi Tuesday Jan 8 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The productivity of Lok Sabha was about 47 per cent and Rajya Sabha 27 per cent in the just-concluded Winter Session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Thursday, describing the passage of the quota bill a "special achievement".

According to data collated by think-tank PRS Legislative Research, productivity of Parliament during the session was the "third lowest" in the 16th Lok Sabha.

"Special achievement of this session of Parliament was that both houses passed the 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill, that seeks to provide 10 per cent reservation people from economic weaker sections.

"It has been a historical achievement. This was an aspiration of crores of underprivileged Indian citizens," he said while addressing a press conference in Parliament.

Tomar thanked all members of Parliament who supported this bill, in the marathon debate in both Houses, and passed it with majority.

Talking about the pending bills in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government is committed to the passage of the triple talaq bill and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha, which provided 17 sittings spread over a period of 29 days, was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, while Rajya Sabha, which provided 18 sittings over a period of 30 days, was adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

"The productivity of Lok Sabha was about 47 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was about 27 per cent," Tomar said.

During the session, 17 bills -- 12 in Lok Sabha and five in Rajya Sabha -- were introduced.

Five bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament and four pending bills were withdrawn in Rajya Sabha, The bills withdrawn are the Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, and the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp