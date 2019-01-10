Rajim Kumbh mela to be revered as Punni Mahotsav by Congress in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Rajim Kumbh Mela, which the BJP government started in 2005 declaring it as the fifth Kumbh of the country, will now be observed and revered as Rajim Punni Mela, the Chhattisgarh government has said.

The decision has evoked strong reaction from the BJP. “It’s an unfair move. We disapprove the decision. This will be a setback for religious tourism,” said the former religious trust and endowment minister Brijmohan Agrawal.

The Congress government stated that the Rajim Maghi Punni Mahotsav will be an annual event, like the Rajim Kumbh, and will be observed from February 19 to March 4.

Rajim, known as pilgrimage centre, lies at the confluence of three rivers called Triveni Sangam - Mahanadi, Sondur and Pairi.

In 2001 the then Ajit Jogi government organised Rajiv Lochan Mahotsav which was later changed to Rajim Kumbh by the BJP.