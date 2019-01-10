Russia promises to keep commitment on S-400 missile system delivery

Ramananda Sengupta By

NEW DELHI: Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergey A Ryabkov on Wednesday asserted that Moscow would fulfill its obligations to deliver the S-400 missile systems to India.“Our commitments under the contract will be fulfilled. India will receive the systems on time, at the agreed date and without any delays. Therefore, the national security of your country will be strengthened,” Ryabkov, who is in Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue, told journalists.

“We are capable of dealing with the financial aspect of the contract, let alone the technical one, regardless of decisions made by the United States,” he said, referring to US sanctions on entities or countries that import weapons from Russia.

“Although Russia has been under Western sanctions for several years, defence cooperation is not falling apart; it is progressing,” he said. “If it (the US) makes such decisions, then it will tarnish its own image not only in Russia but also in other countries that want to, and will, cooperate with us.”

Defying US sanctions, India and Russia signed a contract for the delivery of the S-400 systems worth more than $5 billion on October 5, 2018 during the bilateral summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The first regiment of the missile system is expected to be delivered in late 2020. The US later allowed a waiver from the sanctions to India, given its strategic dependence on Russian weapons, but has already imposed sanctions on several Chinese entities which procured the system for the PLA.

Earlier, outlining what he perceived as the three major threats facing the world today, Ryabkov listed cyber warfare, the weaponisation of space and the growing tendency towards unilateral decisions undermining time-tested multilateral treaties and institutions.

Designed to boost India’s security

The S-400 Triumf is an advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. It can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km, and can also be used against targets on the ground