Home Nation

SC orders on Section 377 and adultery fine, but won't allow these in Army: General Bipin Rawat

Gen Rawat, during his annual press conference, said such actions are forbidden in the Army. At the same time, he added that the security forces are not above the law.

Published: 10th January 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Army Chief Bipin Rawat addresses a press conference ahead of Army Day in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 10 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat Thursday said gay sex and adultery will not be allowed in the Indian Army, months after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality and struck down a colonial-era adultery law.

"In the Army, it is not acceptable," he told a press conference while replying to a question on impact of the Supreme Court's two historic verdicts.

The Army Chief said though his force is not above the law, it will not be possible to allow gay sex and adultery in the Army.

"The Army is conservative. The Army is a family. We cannot allow this to perpetrate into the Army," he said on adultery, adding soldiers and officers deployed along the borders cannot be allowed to be worried about their family.

ALSO READ: Talks and terror cannot go together, it applies to Jammu and Kashmir too: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

The conduct of the Army personnel is governed by the Army Act.

"In the Army we never thought this can happen. Anything that was thought of was put in the Army Act. It was something which was unheard of when the Army Act was made. We never thought this is going to happen. We never allow it. Therefore it was not put in the Army Act," he said.

He further said, "I think anything what is being said or talked about will not be allowed to happen in the Indian Army."

At the same time Gen.Rawat said the Army is not above the law and that the Supreme Court is the highest judicial body of the country.

The Army has been grappling with cases of adultery and the accused often face general court-martial.

In Army parlance, adultery is defined as "stealing the affection of a brother officer's wife".

"We are not above the country's law, but when you join the Indian Army, some of the rights and privileges you enjoy are not what we have. Some things are different," the Army Chief said, addressing the press conference ahead of the Army Day on January 15.

In what was hailed as a historic move, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court last September unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the rights to equality.

The apex court last year had also struck down a 158-year-old colonial-era law which it said treated women as "chattel of husbands".

The law provided for punishing a man for an affair but not the woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bipin Rawat Indian Army Section 377 gay sex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp