Home Nation

SpiceJet passenger caught carrying 22 live cartridges

Confirming the incident, SpiceJet spokesperson said that cartridges were found by their security staff during the baggage-screening process, after which he was questioned by SpiceJet staff.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By ANI

PUNE: SpiceJet found 22 live cartridges of .22 caliber from the baggage of a Bengaluru-bound passenger on Thursday.

The cartridges were found at Pune airport by the airline staff early on Thursday. Confirming the incident, SpiceJet spokesperson said that cartridges were found by their security staff during the baggage-screening process, after which he was questioned by SpiceJet staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The passenger was to take the SpiceJet flight number SG-519. According to the airline, the passenger was not able to produce any valid document and was first handed over to the CISF and then police for further action, but no FIR was registered against the traveller. Police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune Airport SpiceJet Passenger Caught with live Cartridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp