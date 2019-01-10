SpiceJet passenger caught carrying 22 live cartridges

By ANI

PUNE: SpiceJet found 22 live cartridges of .22 caliber from the baggage of a Bengaluru-bound passenger on Thursday.

The cartridges were found at Pune airport by the airline staff early on Thursday. Confirming the incident, SpiceJet spokesperson said that cartridges were found by their security staff during the baggage-screening process, after which he was questioned by SpiceJet staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The passenger was to take the SpiceJet flight number SG-519. According to the airline, the passenger was not able to produce any valid document and was first handed over to the CISF and then police for further action, but no FIR was registered against the traveller. Police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited.