Honour Killing: 16-year-old Bihar girl beheaded in cold blood on parents’ order for eloping with local youth

The girl’s severely mutilated body and the severed head were recovered from a field on Sunday, two days after her father had lodged a missing report.

Published: 10th January 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing

Image used for representational purpose only

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A sixteen-year-old girl in Bihar’s Gaya district was beheaded in cold blood and her body was mutilated in a ghastly manner in what police on Thursday claimed to be a case of honour killing. Her parents and a local butcher who killed her have been arrested.

The girl, who lived with her parents in Patwa village under Buniyadganj police station, had eloped with a local youth and returned home three days later, prompting her angry parents to order her murder, said Gaya SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra.

The girl’s severely mutilated body and the severed head were recovered from a field on Sunday, two days after her father had lodged a missing report. Her face was burnt and her breasts chopped off. While police initially suspected it to be a murder after rape, no sign of rape was found in the autopsy report. The brutal murder had led to massive public protests in Gaya.

“While her father claimed that she had gone missing since December 28 and was possibly abducted, her younger sister said she (victim) was seen with a friend of her father’s, who is a butcher by profession, on December 31. Our probe has gathered clinching evidence that it was an honour killing,” said the SP.

Police became suspicious of the role of the victim’s parents as they refused to come to the police station to answer questions after the body was found. The victim’s three sisters – one elder and two younger – also did not turn up to answer questions when a woman police officer of the special investigation team (SIT) called them.

It was one of the two younger sisters who revealed to investigators that the victim had eloped with a local youth on December 28 and returned home on December 31. She also revealed that the victim was seen last with their father’s butcher friend, Leela Patwa, on December 31 night.

“During interrogation, the butcher confessed to killing the girl on the orders of her father, Turaj Prasad. Then the girl’s parents confessed to the crime. The trio was arrested and forwarded to jail,” said a police official involved in the investigation.

