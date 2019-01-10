Home Nation

Swine flu claims 19 lives in Rajasthan since January 1

The state health department has cancelled the leave of medical and paramedical staff and directed them to monitor the situation in the affected areas.

By PTI

JAIPUR: Swine flu has claimed 19 lives in Rajasthan in the last 10 days, the state health department figures said.

A total of 507 people tested positive in the state since January 1, of which 19 people succumbed to the virus, they said.

According to the figures, 78 people out of 350 suspected patients tested positive Thursday.

The maximum number of people (nine) died in Jodhpur followed by two each in Nagaur, Sikar and Kota and one each in Ajmer, Tonk, Jalore and Rajsamand, the data said.

The state health department has cancelled the leave of medical and paramedical staff and directed them to monitor the situation in the affected areas.

An adequate supply of medicines has been made so that the afflicted patients get timely treatment.

The leave of medical and paramedical staff has been cancelled, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said in a statement.

He also took stock of the situation at state-run SMS Hospital Thursday.

The minister said the disease was curable with medical intervention at the right time.

He added that the state government was working vigilantly and sensitively to deal with the problem.

