Home Nation

Three men arrested on suspicion of being members of ISIS-inspired group sent to judicial custody

Zubair Malik (20), Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar (23) and Anas Yunus (24) were sent to judicial custody till February 6, after NIA produced them before the court.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday sent three people, arrested on suspicion of being members of an ISIS-inspired group and for planning terror attacks across the country, to judicial custody.

The accused, along with seven others, were arrested for allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians as also government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India.

Zubair Malik (20), Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar (23) and Anas Yunus (24) were sent to judicial custody till February 6, after NIA produced them before the court on expiry of their custodial interrogation.

The agency said they were not required for further questioning by the NIA.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal had earlier sent five other accused -- Zubair's brother Zaid (22), Saeed alias Sayeed (28), his brother Raees Ahmad, Mohammed Irshad (in late 20s) and Mohammed Azam (35) -- to the judicial custody till February 6 after the NIA did not seek their further remand.

The court had extended the NIA custody of Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29) and Saqib Iftekar (26) which will end on January 12.

Advocate Prashant Prakash, appearing for the accused, had opposed the NIA plea for further custodial interrogation, saying there was no fresh ground.

Ten accused were arrested on December 26 last year after NIA carried out searches, in coordination with special cell of Delhi Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police, at six places in Jafrabad, Seelampur in Delhi, and 11 places in Uttar Pradesh - six in Amroha, two in Lucknow, two in Hapur and two in Meerut.

According to NIA, a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests, 12 pistols, several rounds of live ammunition and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers were recovered from the searches.

The agency had also said it recovered 25 kg of explosive material -- Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur.

The group allegedly had also purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

Besides, the NIA also recovered steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, 3 laptops, knife, sword, Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-related literature and Rs 7.5 lakh cash during the searches.

The probe agency had initially rounded up 16 persons of the group 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam', which loosely translates into war for the cause of Islam.

Of the 16 detained, 10 were later arrested - five from Amroha, in UP and five from Seelampur and Jafrabad localities in north-east Delhi, the agency had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp