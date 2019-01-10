Home Nation

VVIP chopper case: Christian Michel seeks permissions to make telephone calls to family abroad

Michel, lodged in Tihar central jail, moved an application through his advocate before special judge Arvind Kumar, who directed the jail authorities to file a response to the plea by Monday.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Christian Michel (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, moved a Delhi court Thursday seeking permission to make calls to his family members and his lawyers abroad.

Michel, lodged in Tihar central jail here, moved an application through his advocate before special judge Arvind Kumar, who directed the jail authorities to file a response to the plea by Monday.

The accused told the court that jail authorities rejected his plea seeking the permission.

Michel, who was extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 22.

The court had earlier imposed restrictions on Michel meeting his lawyers while he was in ED custody after the agency had said he was misusing legal access by passing chits to the advocates, asking them how to tackle questions on "Mrs Gandhi".

ED's counsels, D P Singh and N K Matta, had also claimed that during questioning, he had spoken about the "son of an Italian lady" and how he was going to become the next prime minister of the country.

ALSO READ: VVIP chopper scam: Christian Michel bore foreign travel expenses of IAF officers, CBI tells court

"We also need to decipher who the 'big man' referred to as 'R' is in the communications between Michel and other people," the ED had told the court.

Later, he was sent to judicial custody in the case on January 5.

He is also lodged in judicial custody in the CBI case related to the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

ALSO READ: VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court sends Christian Michel to judicial custodyVVIP chopper scam: Delhi court sends Christian Michel to judicial custody

The ED, in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he had received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVIP Chopper Case Christian Michel AgustaWestland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp