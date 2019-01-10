West Bengal government transfers Alipurduar DM after video of him thrashing man in police station goes viral

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government Thursday transferred the District Magistrate of Alipurduar, Nikhil Nirmal after a video surfaced in which Nirmal was seen thrashing a man in a police station for allegedly making lewd comments at his wife on a social media platform.

Nirmal has been transferred to the post of managing director of the state-tribal development cooperative corporation limited, a senior official said Thursday.

Subhajan Das was named the new District Magistrate of Alipurduar, he added.

In the video that went viral, Nirmal and his wife were seen beating up the man inside the Falakata police station in the presence of the Inspector-in-Charge (IC).

Nirmal was asked to go on leave for 10 days after the video surfaced on Monday.

The state government also transferred Mahua Banerjee as commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare department in place of Das, the officer said.

Banerjee was earlier commissioner in the Information and Cultural Affairs department and CEO of the Nandan.