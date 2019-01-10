With 15 EVs, 28 charging points, it’s a green drive for North Block babus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Finance and Department of Economic Affairs signed an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Wednesday for deployment of 15 Electric Vehicles (EV) for their officers .Also, 28 charging points — including 24 slow charging points, four fast charging points — have been installed at North Block.

“With these 15 EVs, Department of Economic Affairs is expected to save over 36,000 litres of fuel every year. It will also lead to a reduction of over 440 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually,” said a statement from the Ministry of Power.

Last week, the finance ministry had asked all government departments to hire electric vehicles for officials in the capital to increase the usage of green fuel. The Department of Expenditure has also issued a memorandum for all the government offices in Delhi/NCR to switch to electric vehicles.

“EVs have the potential to support India’s growth by enhancing manufacturing, job creation and technical capabilities. We are glad to be part of India’s mission of rapid adoption of e-mobility,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said. The government aims to have 30 per cent EVs on the road by 2030.

Towards enabling the Indian government’s e-mobility vision, EESL first plans to replace the government’s 5,00,000 conventional internal combustion engine cars with electric variants. EESL has also established charging stations across all states, where EVs are being deployed.