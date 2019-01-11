Home Nation

10 per cent quota for poorer sections doesn't violate basic structure of Constitution: Jaitley

The union minister noted that the original Constitution in its Preamble mentions equality of opportunity and justice for all whether political, social or economic to be ensured by the state.

Published: 11th January 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday said the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in government jobs and educational institutions does not contravene the basic structure of the Constitution and termed the move the single greatest recognition for the poor in the general category.

He also accused the main opposition party Congress of only paying "lip sympathy" and grudgingly supporting the Constitution Amendment Bill, passed by Parliament earlier this week.

Caste in India was considered as a key determinant of either social or historical oppression as in the case of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes or a determinant of social and educational backwardness as in the case of the Other Backward Classes, he said in a Facebook blog.

"Poverty, however, is a secular criteria" and it cuts across communities and religions," he said adding that "poverty as a criteria for a carve out does not in any way contravene the basic structure of the Constitution".

The union minister noted that the original Constitution (unamended) in its Preamble mentions equality of opportunity and justice for all whether political, social or economic to be ensured by the state.

The Preamble expresses the intent of the Constitution framers, he added.

"It is an aid to the interpretation of what constitutes the basic structure. Nor does the carve out amongst the general non-reserved categories for 10 per cent of their poor in any way get restricted by the 50 per cent reservation embargo placed by the Supreme Court," said the senior BJP leader.

In the Indra Sawhney case, Jaitley said the Supreme Court had categorically mentioned that 50 per cent criteria applies only to the caste-based reservations envisaged in Article 16(4) of the Constitution.

Nonetheless, the Prime Minister's decision to force an agenda for poverty-based reservation is "the single greatest recognition/concern" for poor across the general categories and the need to eliminate poverty.

"The principal opposition party showed only lip sympathy for the measure and grudgingly supported it while poking holes in the same," the minister said.

He also highlighted other government's initiatives like housing for every rural poor, universal health scheme - Ayushman Bharat, and interest subvention, for economic upliftment of the poor.

On relief measures for the middle class, Jaitley said that in the last five years, not a single tax has been increased, GST has been brought down on most commodities, and income tax relief has been provided.

Commodities have been made cheaper, even though the revenue sacrificed now after the rates revision would be close to Rs 1 lakh crore, he said.

"This is the first time that during the five-year tenure of a government a Rs 2 lakh crore annual tax rebate for both direct and indirect taxes is given to the middle-class taxpayer without a single tax being increased," Jaitley said.

The finance minister further listed out measures taken by the present government for the upliftment and economic empowerment of the poor.

"There is a method for economically empowering the poor. Their purchasing power has improved. This helps trade and businesses which impacts positively on the economy."

"This is the first five-year tenure of a government where India has consistently remained the fastest growing economy in the world," he said.

This indeed helps every Indian  the poor, the neo-middle class, the middle class and, of course, the large business community, the minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp