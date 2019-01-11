AAP questions PM Narendra Modi over Alok Verma's removal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Attacking the Modi government over the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said the "killing of the CBI" confirms that "there are skeletons in the cupboard" of the Prime Minister.

"For the second time in two months, the CBI head is in police custody," AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted recalling the harassment faced by the Delhi ministers in the past by the CBI.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said there has been corruption charges against Modi over Rafale deal, and "he himself will decide who will probe the charges. Great. What was the PM Modi afraid of that he wanted CBI director Alok Verma removed at all costs? CBI was always a caged parrot but by killing it you have confirmed the fears that there are skeletons in your cupboard," he said.

Party leader Pankaj Gupta also criticised the Centre's move. "Why is Modi scared of CBI Director Alok Verma? Why is the CBI Director being removed just 20 days prior to his retirement? Which investigation is Narendra Modi scared of? What scam of Narendra Modi will be revealed?" Gupta tweeted.

A day after resuming duties, CBI Director Alok Verma was on Thursday unceremoniously removed from the post after a decision by the high-level selection committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice Sikri and leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.