Adultery, gay sex bar stays in the Army

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling the Indian Army a conservative organisation, Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Thursday said homosexual acts and adultery cannot be allowed among the forces.

“In the Army, it is not acceptable,” he said when asked about the Supreme Court’s verdicts decriminalising homosexuality and striking down a colonial-era adultery law. “We haven’t modernised. Neither have we westernised,” he explained.

“We never thought this could happen.” On the LGBT community, he said, “We are still dealing with them under... the Army Act. We are certainly not above the country’s law. The SC has said something. We will have to see how to take a call.”