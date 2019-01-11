Home Nation

After Andhra and West Bengal, Chhattisgarh withdraws consent to CBI to probe cases

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's decision comes months after Bengal and Andhra governments withdrew the general consent accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

Published: 11th January 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File | PTI)

By ANI

RAJPUR: In a fresh turn of events, Chhattisgarh government on Thursday decided to withdraw general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state.

In its letter, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government stated, "The Government of Chhattisgarh, hereby withdraws its consent accorded vide letter under reference for the purpose of section 6 of DSPE Act 1946. It is therefore requested to kindly denotify the MHA notification SO. No 937 dated 25.04.2001 (Copy enclosed for ready reference)."

"It is further requested that the CBI be instructed not to exercise jurisdiction for investigation of any fresh matter on the strength of above referred MHA notification SO. No 937 dated 25.04,2001. Add. Chief Secret'114 ( C. Govt. of Chhattisgarh Home Department"), the letter read.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's decision comes months after West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh governments withdrew the general consent accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel CBI

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • P.MARUTHIRAM
    What ever state withdraws permission to CBI
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp