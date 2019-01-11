After Andhra and West Bengal, Chhattisgarh withdraws consent to CBI to probe cases

By ANI

RAJPUR: In a fresh turn of events, Chhattisgarh government on Thursday decided to withdraw general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state.

In its letter, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government stated, "The Government of Chhattisgarh, hereby withdraws its consent accorded vide letter under reference for the purpose of section 6 of DSPE Act 1946. It is therefore requested to kindly denotify the MHA notification SO. No 937 dated 25.04.2001 (Copy enclosed for ready reference)."

"It is further requested that the CBI be instructed not to exercise jurisdiction for investigation of any fresh matter on the strength of above referred MHA notification SO. No 937 dated 25.04,2001. Add. Chief Secret'114 ( C. Govt. of Chhattisgarh Home Department"), the letter read.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's decision comes months after West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh governments withdrew the general consent accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state.