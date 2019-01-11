Army major, soldier killed in IED blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Home Nation

An improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants in foot-track along the LoC to target Army soldiers patrolling the borderline in Laam belt of Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Published: 11th January 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 10:47 PM

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An army officer and a soldier were killed in powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector while an army porter died in Pakistani troops firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Defence spokesman in Jammu, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, said an IED blast took place near LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at around 3 pm. He said an army officer and a soldier were grievously injured in the blast and evacuated to nearby military hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

Sources said the IED was planted by militants and the explosive device went off when an army vehicle passed through the area.

In the IED blast, two army men including an officer were critically injured. They were evacuated to the nearby army hospital, where both succumbed to injuries. Top army men and officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

An army official said it was being investigated how the blast took place near the LoC. "We are investigating all angels," he said. Sources said in another blast near Laam area of Nowshera sector, an army man was injured.

The injured army man has been hospitalised. Meanwhile, Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district."The Pakistani troops fired on army posts and civilians areas. In the Pakistani troops firing, an army porter Hemraj sustained critical bullet injuries," defence spokesman said.

He said the injured army porter was referred to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The spokesman said army authorities have promised all possible assistance to the family of deceased porter.

