Home Nation

BJP meet on Lok Sabha poll begins today

Aiming to set the electoral narrative for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the two-day-long BJP national convention will begin at Ramlila Maidan on Friday, with over 12,000 delegates in attendance.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations going on at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday. The BJP’s two-day national convention is set to start on Friday | naveen kumar

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to set the electoral narrative for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the two-day-long BJP national convention will begin at Ramlila Maidan on Friday, with over 12,000 delegates in attendance. The party is readying three resolutions to anchor its poll campaign.

In an encore of the 2014 conclave at the same venue, when the BJP’s then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi had spelt out an aspirational poll narrative, the party is counting on the event this time, too, to concretise the election agenda around development, social justice and expeditious actions on construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya upon conclusion of the judicial process.

“BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav is overseeing drafting of the resolutions.The national office bearers will go into a huddle on Friday morning to fine-tune the resolutions which will comprehensively set the national agenda for the party around which the poll plank will evolve,” said a BJP national general secretary. 

“Farmers’ issues will be comprehensively addressed. Besides the steps taken by the government, the resolution could throw light on possible steps to be taken to ameliorate the situation,” said a source. Parliamentary nod to 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections amongst the general category, along with constitutional status to OBC Commission, and strengthening of the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ ST Act would form the contours of the BJP campaign on social justice, added the general secretary.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP BJP lok sabha stragey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp