BJP meet on Lok Sabha poll begins today

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to set the electoral narrative for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the two-day-long BJP national convention will begin at Ramlila Maidan on Friday, with over 12,000 delegates in attendance. The party is readying three resolutions to anchor its poll campaign.

In an encore of the 2014 conclave at the same venue, when the BJP’s then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi had spelt out an aspirational poll narrative, the party is counting on the event this time, too, to concretise the election agenda around development, social justice and expeditious actions on construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya upon conclusion of the judicial process.

“BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav is overseeing drafting of the resolutions.The national office bearers will go into a huddle on Friday morning to fine-tune the resolutions which will comprehensively set the national agenda for the party around which the poll plank will evolve,” said a BJP national general secretary.

“Farmers’ issues will be comprehensively addressed. Besides the steps taken by the government, the resolution could throw light on possible steps to be taken to ameliorate the situation,” said a source. Parliamentary nod to 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections amongst the general category, along with constitutional status to OBC Commission, and strengthening of the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ ST Act would form the contours of the BJP campaign on social justice, added the general secretary.