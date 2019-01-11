Home Nation

BSP-SP alliance on cards? Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati to hold joint press conference in Lucknow tomorrow

SP and BSP have been in talks for weeks for going together in the general elections that are scheduled for May.

Published: 11th January 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: All eyes are set on a joint press conference convened by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday noon in Lucknow with many believing that both the leaders may announce their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

SP and BSP have been in talks for weeks for going together in the general elections that are scheduled for May. Meeting of both the parties in Delhi last week raised a lot of talk over reports that the two had decided on a 'gathbandhan'.

Earlier, senior SP leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav said: "BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav will decide with whom the Grand Alliance has to be formed in Uttar Pradesh," he said, insisting that a grand alliance of parties would come up in Uttar Pradesh too.

ALSO READ: PM Modi dubs SP-BSP alliance in UP as political opportunism in face of fear

"Everyone knows that there is going to be a grand alliance. In Uttar Pradesh, SP and BSP are the most important parties," he added.

On December 31, 2018, a meeting of opposition parties took place in the national capital, but the BSP and the SP did not participate in the meeting.

Leaders from nearly 18 opposition parties had participated in the meeting held before the beginning of Parliament's Winter Session on December 11, 2018.

Last year, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati decided to clear their differences and contested as well as won three by-polls. The victory gave hope to both the parties that if they team up, they can pull voters away from the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP SP Akhilesh Yadav Mayawati Lok Sabha elections Samajwadi Party Bahujan Samaj Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp