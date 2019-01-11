Home Nation

Cabinet approves two AIIMS for Jammu and Kashmir, one for Gujarat

Each new AIIMS will add 100 UG MBBS seats and 60 B.Sc Nursing seats and have 15-20 Super Specialty Department.

Published: 11th January 2019

AIIMS

For representational purposes (Biswanath Swain | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of three new AIIMS -- two in Jammu and Kashmir and one in Gujarat -- under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme, an official release said.

One of the AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir will be established at Vijaynagar, Jammu, and the other one at Awantipura, Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 1,661 crore and Rs 1,828 crore, respectively. In Gujarat, setting up of AIIMS at Rajkot will cost Rs 1,195 crore.

"Establishment of new AIIMS involves creation of hospital, teaching block for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/ services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi and other six new AIIMS taken up under Phase-I of PMSSY," the statement read.

Each new AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 B.Sc (Nursing) seats and have 15-20 Super Specialty Departments. All the three institutes will add around 750 hospital beds including emergency/ trauma beds, Ayush beds, private beds and ICU Speciality and Super Speciality beds.

"It is expected that each new AIIMS would cater to around 1,500 OPD patients per day and around 1,000 IPD patients per month. There will be a medical college, Ayush Block, Auditorium, Night Shelter, Guest House, Hostels and residential facilities," it added.

The announcement of seting up of the two new AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2015, while the one in Gujarat was announced by the Finance Minister in his Budget speech for the year 2017-18.

