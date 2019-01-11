Home Nation

CBI being misused by BJP: Mamata Banerjee on Alok Verma's removal

Former CBI director Verma, ousted by a high-powered committee, asked the government on Friday to treat him as "deemed superannuated" with immediate effect.

Published: 11th January 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee​

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP government on Friday over the ongoing tussle in the CBI and said the saffron party had been misusing the probe agency for political gains by trying to turn it into "his master's voice".

Reiterating that a state of "super emergency" was prevailing in the country, she criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to communalise the issue.

"The CBI has repeatedly been misused by the BJP. They are destroying institutions like the CBI and the RBI. They are trying to use the CBI for political gains and turn it into 'his master's voice'," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said, reacting to the Alok Verma episode.

"The CBI is doing whatever BJP leaders are asking it to do. In the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) too, they have done the same thing," she said.

Former CBI director Verma, ousted by a high-powered committee, asked the government on Friday to treat him as "deemed superannuated" with immediate effect.

Verma, a 1979-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was transferred from the position of CBI Director to that of Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards under the Home Ministry on Thursday.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Banerjee said, "They (BJP) are passing the bill forcibly as they have the numbers in the House. If someone else comes to power, he might also change it if he has the majority."

"In Gujarat, they have forced Biharis to leave the state. In Assam, they are trying to throw out Bengalis. If they were really bothered about people, I would not have said anything. But what they are doing is politicising the issue to throw out certain sections of the people," she added.

Reacting to the ongoing unrest in the north-east over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the TMC chief said, "We are in touch with the people of Assam and Tripura. We will always stand by the people of this country."

Speaking about the January 19 Opposition rally convened by her at the Brigade Parade grounds here, Banerjee said leaders of various political parties would take part in it.

"So far, I have received confirmation from various leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Chandrababu Naidu (Telugu Desam Party), Tejashwi Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal) and many others. Leaders such as Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha are also coming," she added.

Banerjee, who has floated the idea of a federal front comprising regional parties, has been touring the country for the last one year in order to unite the Opposition to fight against the BJP at the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Verma CBI BJP Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp