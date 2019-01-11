Home Nation

CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram's wife Nalini in Saradha chit fund scam

CBI said that Nalini had received Rs 1.4 crore from Saradha group of companies, embroiled in a chit fund scam.

Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Nalini Chidambaram, the wife of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, alleging she had received Rs 1.4 crore from Saradha group of companies, embroiled in a chit fund scam, officials said Friday.

It is alleged she entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sudipta Sen, the proprietor of Saradha group, and other accused persons with an intention of cheating and misappropriation of funds of Saradha group of companies, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.

The CBI alleged that Manoranjana Sinh, the estranged wife of former Union minister Matang Sinh, introduced Sen to Nalini Chidambaram to manage probes by various agencies like SEBI, ROC against him for which she allegedly received Rs 1.4 crore during 2010-12 through his companies, he said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court in Kolkata, he said.

The group had raised Rs 2,500 crore from people luring with attracting interest rates which were not repaid.

Sen had closed operations of the company in 2013 after failing to pay returns.

This is the sixth charge sheet in the Saradha scam which was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Supreme Court in 2014.

