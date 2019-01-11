Home Nation

CBSE to introduce two levels of Maths exam for class 10 students in 2020

The nomenclature for the two examinations will be Mathematics - Standard, for the existing level of examination, and Mathematics - Basic, for the easier level.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:07 PM

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce two levels of examination in Mathematics for Class 10 students in 2020 to cater to different kinds of learners.

The nomenclature for the two examinations will be Mathematics - Standard, for the existing level of examination, and Mathematics - Basic, for the easier level, according to a circular issued by the CBSE.

The present level and curriculum of the subject would continue to remain the same, it said. As per the National Curriculum Framework, not only would the two levels of examination cater to different kinds of learners and allow different levels of testing, it would also reduce overall student stress levels, the circular said.

“It is well known that students experience greatest stress before and during their most ‘difficult’ subject exam,” it said.

“Keeping in view this important aspect and as evidenced by the board results, the board has decided to introduce two levels of examination in Mathematics for the students who are going to appear in the board examination for the academic session ending March 2020 onwards,” it said.

The syllabus, classroom teaching and internal assessment for both the levels would remain the same, so that the students get an opportunity to study the whole range of topics throughout the year and are able to decide upon the level of board examination depending upon their aptitude and abilities. Agencies

