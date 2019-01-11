Home Nation

ISRO sets December 2021 as deadline to send astronauts into space

ISRO chairman K Sivan also announced that the launch of India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, is planned for the middle of April this year

ISRO Chairman K Sivan addressing press conference at ISRO Head office, in Bengaluru on January 11, 2019. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Human Space Flight Centre, the unit which will implement the Gaganyaan programme, was set up by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Friday. S Unnikrishnan Nair, who had earlier served as project director of Human Space Flight Project has been named as the director of the centre 

Addressing a press meet, K Sivan, ISRO chairman said that the new centre was part of the new management structure of the agency. Gaganyaan project, expected to be completed by December 2021, will be taken up by the Centre. R Hutton, who served as project director of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, has been named project director of Gaganyaan.

"With the setting up of HSFC, the Gaganyaan project will be given the highest priority," he said. While the first unmanned mission of the Human Space Programme will be carried out by December 2020, the second will be completed by July 2021. The manned mission is expected to be launched on December 2021.

Astronaut training

Responding to a question, he  said that the training of Indian astronauts - referred as Vyomanauts - will be in India. If required, they will be sent abroad for additional training, he said.
Indian Air Force will be selecting candidates for Gaganyaan and three of them will be sent during the first mission, he said.

