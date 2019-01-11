Home Nation

DIG Manish Kumar Sinha asks to be relieved of Asthana probe

After being transferred, Sinha had moved the Supreme Court alleging that  top officials were interfering in the probe against Asthana.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Asthana

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the slew of transfers that Alok Verma ordered a day after the Supreme Court reinstated him as the CBI chief, a DIG-rank officer asked to be relieved from the duty of investigating the Rakesh Asthana case, officials said on Thursday.

DIG Manish Kumar Sinha who had been moved out of the anti-corruption unit III as head of Nagpur branch by M K Nageswar Rao after the midnight change of guard in October, was brought back by Verma on Wednesday. Sources said Sinha requested Verma to relieve him of the duties related to anti-corruption III to ensure a free and fair probe into the case involving Asthana, though he took charge of the bank security and fraud cases unit.

After being transferred, Sinha had moved the Supreme Court alleging that  top officials were interfering in the probe against Asthana. In his petition, he alleged that the CBI chief briefed NSA Ajit Doval on October 17 about registration of a case against Asthana. Doval informed Asthana about the FIR, he alleged.

