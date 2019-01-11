Home Nation

DSP Devender Kumar moves HC against Alok Verma’s transfer order

Devender Kumar moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of Alok Verma’s order on withdrawal of transfers of officials done earlier.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The slugfest in the CBI got murkier on Thursday after DSP Devender Kumar moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of Alok Verma’s order on withdrawal of transfers of officials done earlier. The development took place before Verma was removed as CBI director.

Kumar, considered close to CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, has been accused of facilitating the meeting between him and businessman Sathish Sana, accused in the Moin Qureshi case. Asthana has been accused of taking bribes from Sana to clear him in the case. 

According to sources, Kumar also submitted a secret note to the court about A K Bassi and S S Gurm, investigating officers in the Qureshi case involving Asthana.

“There was a deliberate strategy on the part of Verma to use A K Bassi in registering false cases on fabricated evidence against certain senior officials by obliging him in stalling/scuttling the enquiries instituted against him,” the note on Bassi submitted by Kumar said.

It also says that Bassi was on the watch list of the CBI continuously from 2008 except for two-three years. Such officers of dubious credentials are never posted in the sensitive anti-corruption units. But Verma, then director of the agency, for reasons best known to him, posted him in the anti-corruption III branch in September 2018. 

Kumar also detailed several instances where Bassi had allegedly hampered the investigationss.
The high court will pronounce its verdict in the Asthana case on Friday. Asthana had sought the quashing of an FIR lodged against him, claiming that documents were forged and fabricated to implicate him. 

