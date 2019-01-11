Home Nation

Election Commission panel submits report on digital media and campaigning during last 48 hours before polls

EC said the task of maintaining "campaign silence" during last 48 hours before the conclusion of polling is becoming "increasingly onerous" in the light of the increasing influence of digital media.

Published: 11th January 2019 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To contain the "evil impact" of digital media in influencing voters during the last 48 hours leading to elections, a committee Thursday submitted a report to the Election Commission.

Sources in the poll panel said one of the recommendations made by the panel is to formalise the line of communication between the EC and social media companies so that content prima facie seen as violative can be flagged and brought down.

In a statement, the Commission said the task of maintaining "campaign silence" during last 48 hours before the conclusion of polling is becoming "increasingly onerous" in the light of the increasing influence of digital media.

"Apart from the regulation by law and EC instructions, the resolve, proactive support and sustained effort by all stakeholders which include political parties, media, civil society organizations, academia and educational institutions, the youth and citizens at large, will remain necessary to contain the evil impact," it said.

No campaigning is allowed in the last 48 hours so that voters can think independently.

This period is also called 'silence period'.

The panel was mandated to review and suggest modifications and changes in the provisions of the Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with campaigning in the last 48 hours, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and EC instructions issued in this regard.

The Commission will consider the report in its meeting on Tuesday next.

The panel also examined the provisions in the law under the prevailing context of communication technologies.

The panel was set up a couple of years ago in the wake of controversies over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's FICCI meeting, Rahul Gandhi's TV interviews and the release of BJP manifesto -- all after campaigning had ended in Gujarat during assembly elections.

The poll panel had accepted that Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act does not take into account the revolution in communication technologies.

"It appears imperative to revisit the provisions relating to the last 48 hours before completion of poll to appropriately address challenges unleashed by fast changing technologies in the context of multi-phase polls," the EC had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission report on digital media campaigning Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp