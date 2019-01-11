Home Nation

J-K: Shah Faesal who quit IAS leaves decision on joining politics to people

In a Facebook post, the outspoken Faesal said he had received storm of abuse and adulation over his decision to quit government service.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Faesal (Facebook)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid reports that he is all set to join a regional party and contest the forthcoming parliamentary elections, 35-year-old Shah Faesal who quit the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) to protest unabated killings in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), has said his next course of action would depend on what the people of the state, especially youngsters, want him to do.

In a Facebook post, the outspoken Faesal said he had received storm of abuse and adulation over his decision to quit government service.  “Hundreds and thousands of people reacted to my resignation in hundreds and thousands of ways. I totally expected this,” he said. 

Faesal resigned on Wednesday. “As of now I have quit the service. What I am going to do hereafter also depends on what people of Kashmiri want me to do. More so the youth. I have an idea how I can do it. I am sure you have ideas too and you want me to factor those ideas in before I take a final decision,” he said. 

“If you are ready to come out of Facebook/Twitter and show up in Srinagar tomorrow (Friday), we could think this through together. My choice of politics will be decided by real people not FB likes and comments,” Faesal said. 

Later, in another Facebook post, he said due to the adverse weather forecast for Friday, the proposed interaction in Srinagar stood postponed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
shah faesal

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Krishna
    The quitter
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp