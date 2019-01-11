Home Nation

Alok Verma sacking: Fake papers to CVC hurt credibility

The CVC found merit in several allegations of misconduct CBI Joint Director Rakesh Asthana levelled against Verma, according to the report, accessed by this newspaper.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:47 AM

Alok Verma

Alok Verma (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The report by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which was the basis of the CBI chief’s sacking, recommended Alok Verma’s removal for several reasons, including alleged production of a “fabricated” document before the CVC.

The commission also accused Verma of not cooperating with its probe, and said the “grave” allegations against him required a “detailed investigation”, which would not be possible with Verma heading the CBI.

PM-led panel sacks reinstated CBI director Alok Verma, made DG Fire Services

The main charge was tampering with the probe into two high-profile corruption cases involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi and former Union minister Lalu Yadav. On the allegations of Verma taking a `2 crore bribe in the Qureshi case, the CVC said there were RAW intercepts, but “no direct evidence”.

Not giving clean chit to Verma, the CVC said it was convinced, after examining case files, that Verma’s role was “suspicious” in influencing investigation in the case. “It (a document) prima facie establishes that the conduct of Alok Verma, Director, CBI is circumspect/suspicious. There is, however, no direct evidence on the allegation of payment of bribe of `2 crore. In the light of substantial circumstantial evidence the entire truth in the said allegation will come out if a thorough criminal investigation is ordered by court,” the report says.

On the allegations of Verma shielding accused in the IRCTC case involving Yadav, the CVC said there was “undue interference” and “efforts” were made to exclude the name of one Rakesh Saxena from the IRCTC scam FIR in which Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi have been named.  This, CVC said, “amounted to serious misconduct” and warranted “disciplinary and other actions” against Verma.   
Asthana had also alleged that Verma had asked him to call off the planned raids against Yadav at the last moment. The CVC rejected this charge and termed it unsubstantiated.

One allegation, which was agreed in totality by the CVC, was that of Verma “inducting tainted officers in CBI”. 

 Asthana reportedly claimed in his letter to the Cabinet Secretary that Verma pushed for the induction of two officers — RP Upadhyay and Rajeev Krishna — against whom internal inquiries had reportedly revealed “adverse conduct” and “integrity issues” respectively.  CVC said, “The allegation is substantiated.”

Allegations in which CVC found no merit were of Verma not sharing with other agencies crucial intelligence inputs against two industrialists.

‘Undue  meddling’
On the allegations of Alok Verma shielding accused in the IRCTC case involving Yadav, the CVC report said there was “undue interference” 

TAGS
Alok Verma CVC

