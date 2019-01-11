Home Nation

Former Union Home Minister​ Sushilkumar Shinde compares PM Narendra Modi​ to Adolf Hitler​

Shinder had accused Modi of not giving due credit to the Constitution and democratic system of the country for making it possible for a tea seller to become the PM.

Published: 11th January 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sushilkumar Shinde

Former Union Home Minister​ Sushilkumar Shinde (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Training guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde on Thursday compared the former to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Shinde, who has also served as the Union Home Minister during UPA regime said, "Does he listen to anyone? He listens to himself. He sacked CBI director at night, he imposed demonetisation. Isn't this dictatorship? Did he ask anyone? Did he ask Finance Minister or Reserve Bank of India Governor? No, he just felt like it so he did it. It's exactly what dictatorship is."

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi wants to do to India what Adolf Hitler did to Germany, says Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge

Talking further about an incident from Solapur Concerning Congress workers, he added, "What else is he(Prime Minister)if not Hitler? Demonstrations have always been held in a democracy but it's a first where it (Congress workers allegedly thrashed by police in Solapur ) was done after instructing police. He works like Putin (Russian Pres). He's a dictator."

Earlier, Shinder had accused the Prime Minister of not giving due credit to the Constitution and democratic system of the country for making it possible for a tea seller to become the Prime Minister.

Shinde had said, "You have heard countless times how a tea seller became the Prime Minister. But please take note that our Prime Minister rarely gives credit to our democratic system or the Constitution that has made this possible."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Sushilkumar Shinde Adolf Hitler​

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp