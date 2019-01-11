Goa cop abuses NGO worker outside SP's office, video goes viral

By PTI

PANAJI: An inquiry was initiated Thursday after a video showing a drunk policeman abusing a man went viral on social media.

The alleged incident happened outside the office of the Superintendent of Police, North Goa, in the afternoon.

The video shows the policeman, a head constable, who was apparently drunk, questioning the presence of Ashley Noronha, who works for an NGO, outside the SP office.

Noronha, who shot the video, alleged that the policeman abused him verbally in the presence of other police officers who remained mute spectators.

Noronha then filed a complaint against the policeman at Porvorim Police Station.

Goa Director General of Police Muktesh Chandar said inquiry has been ordered, and "strict departmental action would be taken against the policeman if found guilty".