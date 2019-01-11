Home Nation

Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav bail pleas in three fodder scam cases

In a major blow to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday rejected his bail pleas in three cases related to fodder scam.

Published: 11th January 2019

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major blow to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday rejected his bail pleas in three cases related to fodder scam. The court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh had on January 4 kept the order reserved after hearing arguments of both the sides.

Prasad had sought bail citing his poor health, political reasons and on merit. Arguing his case, senior counsel Kapil Sibal had stated that Prasad has been suffering from 11 different kinds of diseases and would find it difficult to take political decisions in the upcoming general elections for the party he heads. 
The CBI counsel on the other hand opposed his bail application saying that he is being given proper medical care at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi and hence he should not be granted bail at this point of time.

Prasad was removed to a paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here after he complained of illness after initially being lodged in Ranchi jail in December 2017.
The fodder scam is related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav the chief minister.
 

