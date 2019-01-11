Home Nation

Heavyweights fielded by all political parties for Haryana’s heartland Jind bypoll

With the Lok Sabha polls a few months away and the state assembly polls also scheduled later in 2019, a win in Jind may prove crucial.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:53 AM

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The bypoll for the Jind seat, considered as the political heartland of Haryana, will prove to be a litmus test for all parties including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the recently-floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

With the Lok Sabha polls a few months away and the state assembly polls also scheduled later in 2019, a win in Jind may prove crucial. While the BJP will be eyeing a win to consolidate its position ahead of the state Assembly elections, the Congress, which has been attacking the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government over its alleged failure on all fronts will also look for a win.

Krishan Middha, the son of late INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha is the BJP’s candidate. Incidentally, it was Hari Chand’s death in August that necessitated the bypoll. The BJP is yet to taste a win from this constituency.

While Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is the party’s nominee for the bypoll Surjewala, a former minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government, he is presently an MLA from Kaithal constituency.  Digvijay Chautala will be the JJP’s candidate. The party was was launched last month after a split in the main opposition INLD. Digvijay is the younger brother of Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and his candidature will test the waters for his newly-minted party. 

Meanwhile, the INLD has fielded Umed Singh Redu as it’s candidate from this constituency. He could capture a significant vote share because of the major influence of the INLD which represented this seat in 2009 and 2014 and the alliance with the BSP.

Jind Bypoll

