Hounded because my name is Khan, Madhya Pradesh SAS officer alleges

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Allegedly told to ‘get out’ of the meeting by a senior IAS officer, Madhya Pradesh State Administrative Services (SAS) officer and novelist Niyaz Khan has made a series of explosive tweets, which have caused ripples in the bureaucratic circles.

Hurt over being allegedly told to get out of a meeting by Principal Secretary (Public Health and Engineering) Vivek Agrawal on Wednesday, Niyaz Khan (presently posted as deputy secretary in PHED) tweeted on Thursday, “17 years in government service, transfer in 10 districts and 19 shiftings. I was always made to feel untouchable, like a German Jew. Khan surname hounded me like a ghost.”

Khan further tweeted, “In Guna district, I exposed the biggest ODF scam of the country and brutality against Saharia tribes. Got built 600 Muktidhams and result: I was sent in loop line and guilty officers were given better opportunity to work. What sort of justice is this?”