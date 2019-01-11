Home Nation

I know who is the 'shani' who ruined my career: Eknath Khadse

Khadse resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 after he was accused of misusing his official powers to facilitate a land deal for his family.

Published: 11th January 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Khadse said Friday that he knew who was the "shani" (Saturn) who ruined his political career.

Khadse was speaking to reporters after attending the BJP's national convention in New Delhi.

"I am not keen on contesting Lok Sabha elections. Raksha-tai (Khadse's daughter-in-law) has done good work and she has not lagged behind in keeping contact with the masses. We expect her to get the ticket. However, whatever is decided by the party will be acceptable to us," he said.

The former state revenue minister said he had not decided on whether to contest the Assembly polls.

"But after working for many years and winning elections. I will take a decision on whether to contest or not at the right time," he said.

Khadse resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 after he was accused of misusing his official powers to facilitate a land deal for his family.

He denied all the allegations.

"Allegations were made without any reason or fault of mine. There was no truth to them. Staying away from politics for three years is heart-wrenching, especially when I have worked with honesty," the senior state BJP leader said.

Several investigations were conducted but no allegations against him were proven, he noted.

It was as if he was suffering from `shani' (Saturn) in his horoscope, Khadse said.

"I know who this shani is. I have started hating politics now for being sidelined when my party is in power. If doing all of this makes someone happy, I would not contest elections at all," he said.

TAGS
Eknath Khadse

Comments

