Home Nation

Incense Industry in Delhi NCR region to grow at 20-25% rate in 2019

It has also become a centre for the export of Puja items including a considerable quantity of agarbathi to key markets in Gulf, Europe, and Africa region.

Published: 11th January 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Incense industry in Delhi NCR has witnessed 15% - 20% growth in the last 5 years and it has evolved into a vibrant production and trading hub. Unlike other parts of India, Incense industry in Delhi and North India is driven by many variants of dhoop batti and agarbathi. There is an increased demand for contemporary variants of popular fragrances like Rose, Jasmine, Sandalwood and Mogra.

Over the years, Delhi NCR region has become a key agarbathi manufacturing hub that caters to the demand of Northern markets like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It has also become a centre for the export of Puja items including a considerable quantity of agarbathi to key markets in Gulf, Europe, and Africa region.

"Delhi NCR region has emerged as a strong export base in the last decade while it also continues to be one of the top consumer market. The market has evolved with its preferences for puja products especially Incense, owing to fast changing lifestyle. Currently, Delhi NCR region employs around 50,000 people out of which close to 70% are women. This is one of the key labour intensive industry in our country that provides opportunity, flexibility and financial independence to women," said Sarath Babu, President, AIAMA.

"The consumer market in Delhi is vast with varied preferences. Consumer choices differ with their faith inclination, lifestyle and surrounding. For eg. Residents at posh areas like Defence colony, Saket, Vasanth Kunj, Gurugram have inclination towards mild, younger yet fancy variants of classic fragrances; on the other hand consumers in areas like Old Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Paharganj have inclination towards strong classic fragrances," said Pankaj Nagdev, Managing Committee Member, AIAMA.

"Another interesting trend is that, for millennials and Gen Z in metropolis regions, adoption of incense products is not limited to praying rituals, it is also a preferred product for meditation, yoga and is increasingly being used as a freshener at home," added Nagdev.

Northern states like Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal have preference for wet dhoop batti, while parts of Delhi, UP, Chandigarh have fondness for both dry dhoop batti and agarbathi. With the changing trends and evolving demand, the incense industry is all geared to witness a significant growth of 20%-25% in next 5 years, reports AIAMA. (NewsVoir)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agarbathi Batti Incense industry Delhi University Professor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp