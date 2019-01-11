Home Nation

India takes European Union to WTO's safeguard committee over duty on steel products

According to an expert, seeking consultations with the safeguarding committee is a way to inform the other country that they are not fulfilling their commitments under the global trade rules.

Published: 11th January 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has sought consultations with the European Union (EU) under the aegis of WTO against a move of the 28-nation bloc to impose safeguard duties on certain steel products.

The country has sought these consultations under WTO's Agreement on Safeguards. Against the US move to impose high customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products, the EU in July last year proposed imposition of definitive safeguard duties to protect their industry against a surge of imports.

"India has a substantial interest as exporter of the products concerned. Hence, India requests consultations with the WTO" under the Agreement on Safeguards with a view to reviewing information and exchange views on the measures, the WTO said.

According to an expert, seeking consultations with the safeguarding committee is a way to inform the other country that they are not fulfilling their commitments under the global trade rules. WTO is a Geneva-based, 164-member global body which frames rules and norms for exports and imports.

India is concerned about the European Union's move as it exports nearly 6 per cent of its steel output to Italy. Italy is a member of the EU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Union WTO Steel Duties Customs Duties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp