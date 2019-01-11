Home Nation

'Indrani Mukerjea did not want Rahul to visit her flat in April, 2012'

According to the CBI, Indrani was opposed to the relationship between Sheena, her daughter from an earlier relationship, and Rahul, Peter's son from an earlier marriage.

Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora Murder case

Sheena Bora Murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, had asked not to allow anyone, especially Rahul Mukerjea, to enter her flat for two-three days in April 2012, the manager of the housing society where she lived told the trial court here on Friday.

M Kilje, the manager of the Marlow Cooperative Society at Worli in south Mumbai, deposed before special CBI judge J C Jagdale on Friday.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani own two flats in the Marlow Cooperative Society.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Indrani was opposed to the relationship between Sheena, her daughter from an earlier relationship, and Rahul, Peter's son from an earlier marriage.

"On April 23, 2012, when I was approaching the (society) office, I came across Indrani. She instructed me not to send anybody, especially Rahul Mukerjea (to her flat), for the next two-three days," Kilje told the court.

Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of others inside a car on April 24, 2012.

The prosecution has claimed that her body was kept in Indrani's Worli flat, before it was disposed of in a forest in Raigad district.

Kilje added that when Rahul sought to visit the flat on April 25 and 26, he was not allowed, in accordance with Indrani's instructions.

Sheena's killing had come to light when the Mukerjeas' driver, Shyamvar Rai, was arrested by the police in another case in August, 2015.

Subsequently, the police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai for allegedly killing Sheena.

Later, the CBI arrested Peter for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

The central probe agency has claimed that a financial dispute was the reason for Sheena's killing.

Sheena Bora Murder case Indrani Mukerjea

