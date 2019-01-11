Home Nation

Industrial growth falls to 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the index, recorded a contraction of 0.4 per cent in November as against a growth of 10.4 per cent a year ago.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Workers make pipes used for drilling, at a factory in an industrial area in Mumbai. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industrial output growth dropped to a 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November on account of contraction in the manufacturing sector, particularly consumer and capital goods.  

Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 8.5 per cent in November 2017, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) Friday.  

The previous low was in June 2017, when IIP growth contracted by 0.3 per cent.  The growth for October 2018 was revised upwards to 8.4 per cent from 8.1 per cent.  During the April-November period, industrial output grew 5 per cent as compared to 3.2 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal.  

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77. 63 per cent of the index, recorded a contraction of 0.  4 per cent in November as against a growth of 10.4 per cent a year ago.  

Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, Crisil, said the plunge in IIP was driven by manufacturing, where growth turned negative, while electricity growth halved over October.  Within manufacturing, many segments -- capital, intermediate and consumer goods -- de-grew in November.  

"Last year same month, manufacturing growth had surged after GST-related constraints faced by exporters eased, the impact of demonetisation on some sectors waned, and exports darted up," he said.  The mining sector posted 2.  7 per cent growth during the month as against 1.4 per cent in November 2017.  

Power sector output also grew by 5.1 per cent from 3.9 per cent a year ago.  Capital goods output declined by 3.4 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent growth a year ago.  

Consumer durables output also dipped by 0.9 per cent as against a growth of 3.1 per cent a year earlier.  Consumer non-durable goods also saw a contraction of 0.6 per cent as compared to 23.7 per cent growth a year ago.  

Commenting on the data, CARE Ratings said industrial output in the coming months is likely to be driven by the infrastructure segment.  

"It is however likely to be pressured by an unfavorable base," it added.  

Industrial output growth for the current fiscal year as a whole is expected to be in the range of 5-6 per cent, it added.  

In terms of industries, 10 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during November 2018.  

As per use-based classification, the growth rates in November 2018 over November 2017 are 3.2 per cent in primary goods, (-) 4.5 per cent in intermediate goods and 5 per cent in infrastructure/construction goods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIP CSO industrial growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp