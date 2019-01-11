Jaipur diary

Home Nation

One of the country’s most luxurious trains, ‘The Palace on Wheels (PoW)’, reached the Gandhi Nagar railway station in Jaipur with 58 tourists onboard on Thursday morning.

Palace on Wheels arrives

One of the country’s most luxurious trains, ‘The Palace on Wheels (PoW)’, reached the Gandhi Nagar railway station in Jaipur with 58 tourists onboard on Thursday morning. The train is operated by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation. The tourists were received with flowers, tilak on their forehead and were entertained with shehnai vadan (Shehnai performance), and traditional dances of ‘Kacchi Ghodi’ and ‘Kalbelia’. Authorities said the tourists were from eleven different countries including America, Canada and UK.

Resident clears Junior Science Olympiad 

Jaipur student Satyam Gupta has successfully cleared the Junior Science Olympiad 2019 organised by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers. A student of St. Xavier School in Jaipur, he studies in class 9 and is the only  student from Jaipur to clear the exam. This year, 50,000 students appeared for the exam from all over the country but only 304 could clear it.  From Rajasthan, only 30 students were successful. Sathyam is ecstatic after his success and says that he worked really hard for the exam. “There are 5 stages that one needs to clear in the exam. I took my training from Bansal classes and I am very happy that I could clear the exam,” he added. 

Youth seeks eye donation pledges as wedding gift

A youngster from the city has asked people he is inviting to his wedding to refrain from giving him and his bride gifts, but to instead pledge to donate their eyes. “Don’t bring gifts. In lieu of gifts, pledge for eye donation,” reads  Tinku Ojha’s wedding invitation. The 25-year-old works as a technician at an eye bank, and claims to have had retrieved 300 corneas from people who pledged to donate their eyes after death. “In 2014, my mother died of cancer. During her treatment, she required blood for blood transfusion, but it was difficult to find it. That’s when I decided that I would work towards improving other people’s lives,” he said. 

Transport minister cycles to work 

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas kicked off his innings at the secretariat by cycling to work on Friday. The minister said he is a public servant and wants to live like ordinary people. After the formation of the Cabinet, the minister had said he would cycle to the office once a week. He won the Assembly elections from the Civil Lines of Jaipur and had defeated Social and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi from the previous BJP government. BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal is among those MPs who cycle to the Parliament.  In another example of austerity, Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh will be staying in hotel Khasakothi and paying for it personally.  

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com

