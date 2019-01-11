Home Nation

Journalist murder case: Son says father's dedication to truth gave strength to fight

Ram Chander Chhatrapati was killed in Haryana's Sirsa in 2002 after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Published: 11th January 2019 09:33 PM

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: After the conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Friday, slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati's son says his father's dedication to truth gave his family the strength to fight for justice.

"There are some things which are in your DNA. I feel there is courage and strength in our blood, so we do not surrender or succumb to any pressure," Anshul Chhatrapati said.

Ram Chander Chhatrapati was killed in Haryana's Sirsa in 2002 after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Earlier on Friday, a special CBI court convicted the Dera Sacha Sauda chief and three others for the scribe's murder.

"I believe God stays in truth and it gave us the strength. My father dedicated his life to truth, which gave us the strength to fight for justice," Anshul said.

"It was a fight against power, an empire and a person who wields terror," the 38-year-old agriculturist, who was present in the court when the verdict was announced, told PTI.

Anshul said special CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh was an "incarnation of God" for him who had ended his family's 16-year-long wait for justice.

"My father raised his voice (against Gurmeet Ram Rahim).

It was not his personal battle and it was a fight against power and an empire and he took him head on.

He wrote in his newspaper to expose his wrongdoings and he had to sacrifice his life.

Whatever he had written was the truth," he said.

Ram Chander Chhatrapati was shot outside his house after his newspaper, 'Poora Sach', published the letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

The 51-year-old sect head, who is already serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his followers, was named as the main conspirator in the case.

Anshul demanded capital punishment for Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

"We hope the court awards death sentence in this case," he said. The quantum of punishment will be announced by the court on January 17.

 

