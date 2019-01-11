Mahila Congress slams NCW chief day after commission sends notice to Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Mahila Congress Friday questioned the NCW chief's ability to protect the interest of women, a day after the commission issued a notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his "misogynistic" remark against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Without taking any name, AIMC president Sushmita Dev also accused the National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma of acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and giving the panel a "bad name".

The retort from the Congress's women wing appeared to be in response to the NCW notice to Gandhi for allegedly insulting Sitharaman at a rally in Jaipur on Wednesday.

"What is @rahulgandhi trying to imply with his misogynistic statement- "ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye."? Does he think women are weak? The irony- calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person. @nsitharaman @narendramodi @ncwindia," NCW chief Sharma had tweeted.

Dev said Sharma "is not capable of holding the post of NCW chairperson.

She cannot protect the interest of women.

" "She is giving a bad name to the entire women community," Dev added.

The Mahila Congress chief said, "Where was the NCW when girls of the Banaras Hindu University were humiliated in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?" "What they did when a UP MLA raped a woman," Dev said.

She was possibly referring to the September 2017 unrest at BHU after a girl student was allegedly molested and last year's Unnao rape incident.

Dev praised Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's demand of reserving 33 per cent seats in Parliament and state legislatures for women.

She, however, raised doubts over the timing of his demand.