Mizoram: Woman IAS officer molested by advocates in Saket court

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer posted in Mizoram was allegedly molested by a group of advocates and their associates in the premises of Saket Court here, police said on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday noon when the officer had come to the Saket court for a case hearing.

"When the victim - a 2014 batch IAS officer who had earlier served as SDM of Mehrauli in 2015-16 - was walking out of the courtroom, a group of advocates and their associates molested her and misbehaved with her," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS.

"We have registered a case against the advocates and their associates," Kumar said. "The police are scanning CCTV footage to establish the identity of the accused."