Mizoram: Woman IAS officer molested by advocates in Saket court

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday noon when the officer had come to the Saket court for a case hearing.

Sexual harassment
By IANS

NEW DELHI: An Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer posted in Mizoram was allegedly molested by a group of advocates and their associates in the premises of Saket Court here, police said on Friday.

"When the victim - a 2014 batch IAS officer who had earlier served as SDM of Mehrauli in 2015-16 - was walking out of the courtroom, a group of advocates and their associates molested her and misbehaved with her," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS.

"We have registered a case against the advocates and their associates," Kumar said. "The police are scanning CCTV footage to establish the identity of the accused."

