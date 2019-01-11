Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Assembly deputy Speaker elected amid BJP protests

With the BJP legislators continuing to protest Kawre’s election as deputy speaker with voice vote, the Speaker adjourned the assembly sine die.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Nearly 20 years after then Madhya Pradesh transport minister Likhiram Kawre was brutally hacked to death by Naxals in Balaghat district, his 33-year-old Congress MLA daughter Hina Kawre was elected the first woman deputy speaker of the Vidhan Sabha of the central Indian state on Thursday.

Hina Kawre, the two-time MLA from Lanji seat of Naxal affected Balaghat district was elected the deputy speaker of the 15th Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal with a voice vote, amid opposition BJP legislators protesting in the Well of the House, the Speaker Narmada Prajapati’s decision to not allow voting for the deputy speaker’s post as BJP had proposed the name of ex-minister and Malhargarh (Mandsaur) MLA Jagdish Devda for the post.

This was done a day before the five-day inaugural session of the State Assembly was scheduled to end.
Kawre’s election to deputy speaker’s post is perhaps the first time in around three decades that the long followed tradition of the post going to the principal opposition party has been broken in  Vidhan Sabha.
While terming the elections of MP Assembly speaker on Tuesday and Deputy Speaker on Thursday as “unconstitutional,” the Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said they would move the court over 
the issue. 

UNKIND words
Three MLAs, Vikram Singh Natiraja, BSP MLA Sanjiv Singh and SP MLA Rajesh Shukla have petitioned Assembly for proceedings of breach of privilege against ex-CM Chouhan for making objectionable jibes against Assembly Speaker.

