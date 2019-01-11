Home Nation

Quota Bill will win it for NDA: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the quota Bill got the green signal from the Parliament, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said that the initiative will help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Paswan said that the quota to economically weaker section from the upper castes was a historic step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “People are happy because of the quota. If people are happy, there will be benefit,” he added. 

Paswan said the Supreme Court had struck down a similar move in the 1990s by the P V Narasimha Rao government saying there was no provision for reservation on economic status and asked for Constitutional amendments. 

“Now, there has been a Constitutional amendment. I do not think the Supreme Court will object to it,” he said.

Paswan also said that there have been many prime ministers in the Country belonging the Upper caste but no one thought about this. He termed this as a historic decision for welfare of people belonging to the economically weaker sections.

Earlier, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, whose party is an ally of the BJP, demanded the reservation in the private sector on the similar lines. He had also spoken in support of the Bill in the Parliament.
The Bill was passed in both houses amid strong outrage from Opposition parties.  

