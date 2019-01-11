Ready for assembly polls in J&K: Governor Satya Pal Malik

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday said the administration was ready for assembly elections in the state and a call in this direction should be taken by the Election Commission and New Delhi.

"Whenever, they (EC) tell us, we are ready for the polls (to assembly)," he told reporters here after the oath-taking ceremony of sarpanch of Jammu region.

On IAS officer Shah Faesal's resignation, Malik said he himself was a government employee and did not wish to comment on the matter.

The Election Commission (EC) had in November last said fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held within the next six months, even as the body did not rule out the possibility of holding the state polls before the Lok Sabha polls due this year.

"The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls must be held on the first occasion before May.

It could be held before the parliamentary elections also," Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat had said.

He said as per the Supreme Court, the outer limit for holding fresh polls after the dissolution of the House was six months, that is May 2019.

It may be recalled that the central government on December 28 told the Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir Governor had no option but to recommend President's Rule in the state as no party or alliance staked claim to form the government.

On Tuesday, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said the assembly polls should be held "as soon as possible".

The National Conference (NC) vice president also took a dig at some politicians and bureaucrats for "creating hurdles" in holding of assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state.