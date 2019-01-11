Home Nation

Ready for assembly polls in J&K: Governor Satya Pal Malik

EC had in November last said fresh elections in the state would be held within the next six months, even as the body did not rule out the possibility of holding the polls before the LS election.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday said the administration was ready for assembly elections in the state and a call in this direction should be taken by the Election Commission and New Delhi.

"Whenever, they (EC) tell us, we are ready for the polls (to assembly)," he told reporters here after the oath-taking ceremony of sarpanch of Jammu region.

On IAS officer Shah Faesal's resignation, Malik said he himself was a government employee and did not wish to comment on the matter.

The Election Commission (EC) had in November last said fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held within the next six months, even as the body did not rule out the possibility of holding the state polls before the Lok Sabha polls due this year.

"The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls must be held on the first occasion before May.

It could be held before the parliamentary elections also," Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat had said.

He said as per the Supreme Court, the outer limit for holding fresh polls after the dissolution of the House was six months, that is May 2019.

It may be recalled that the central government on December 28 told the Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir Governor had no option but to recommend President's Rule in the state as no party or alliance staked claim to form the government.

On Tuesday, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said the assembly polls should be held "as soon as possible".

The National Conference (NC) vice president also took a dig at some politicians and bureaucrats for "creating hurdles" in holding of assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp