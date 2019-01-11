RLD's participation in Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati press conference remains unclear

Home Nation

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Rashtriya Lok Dal, a likely partner in the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has not yet been invited for the joint press conference of the BSP and SP scheduled for Saturday.

The RLD has not yet been invited to the joint press conference to be addressed by Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at a city hotel on Saturday, state unit president of the RLD Masood Ahmed told PTI on Friday.

The RLD leader, however, said the party national vice president Jayant Chaudhary will be in the state capital tomorrow and if invited could be a part of the press conference.

According to sources, the 'mahagatbandhan' could give two to three seats to the RLD which has demanded six for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, Chaudhary had met Akhilesh in Lucknow and held political discussions for over an hour, but both sides had declined to share details.

"We have discussed about present politics and future course of action and also about BJP's failures," Chaudhary had said.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the highest for any state.

The RLD has demanded Baghpat, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Hathras, Amroha and Kairana LS seats.

Currently, Kairana is represented in the Lok Sabha by RLD's Tabassum Hasan.

