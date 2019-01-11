RTI activist killed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An RTI activist missing since December 27 has been found dead at Shahpur village under Kandhla Police Station in Shamli district, officials said Friday.

"Kasim Saifi, 32, was missing from his home in Moradabad since the last week of December. After investigation, Vikas Choudhry, a property deal, was taken in for questioning during which he confessed to killing the RTI activist," officials said.

Saifi's body was recovered and sent for postmortem, they added.

"Saifi was shot dead by the accused with the help of one Kuldeep on December 27. The crime was motivated by an old enmity. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's family, we began investigation," officials said.