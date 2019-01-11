Home Nation

SP-BSP alliance will get its math right, BJP will be defeated in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh

The two parties have agreed to an in-principle alliance ahead of the parliamentary elections, SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said last week.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

KANNAUJ: A day ahead of the expected formal announcement of SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav kickstarted his poll campaign by organising an e-chaupal in a village of Kannauj, the city of fragrance, on Friday. Interacting with villagers, he claimed that SP and BSP together would unfurl the flag of victory handing out a crushing defeat to the BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to digital path through #ChaupalOnTwitter, the SP chief chose Fakirpurwa village of Kannauj to reach out to his prospective voters. It was an initiative launched by twitter and Colin Crowell, vice-president, global public policy & corporate philanthropy of Twitter was also connected there.

ALSO READ: BSP-SP alliance on cards? Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati to hold joint press conference in Lucknow tomorrow

Flanked by wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh reminded the gathering of villagers how the two regional parties, when joined hands, could snatch prestigious Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats represented by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lok Sabha. “This time again our arithmetic will accord us victory against the BJP,” claimed the SP chief. He added both the BJP and Congress were jittery of SP-BSP alliance. In all probability, Akhilesh will contest upcoming election from Kannauj and he has dropped enough hints as well.

Constituency adjacent to his native district Etawah, Akhilesh had represented for 12 years in lower house of Parliament. His wife won the by-polls after he became the chief minister of UP in 2012. Again in 2014, Dimple was repeated in Kannauj and it was as one among the five seats which SP could win in the Modi wave.

Attacking Yogi government for its alleged failure on all the fronts, the SP chief claimed that development had taken a back seat under the present dispensation, unemployment was on the rise, farmers were suffering and no industry was seen on the ground despite having a mega investors’ summit in February last year.

ALSO READ: RLD's participation in Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati press conference remains unclear

“The only biggest issue, the CM focussing on was cow protection. The entire police department is busy catching and protecting cows now,” he quipped. Criticising the cow protection cess, the former CM alleged that Yogi Adityanath wanted to promote liquor consumption in the state as he had levied a cess on excise revenue.

“Now more liquor will be sold to increase revenue and pay the cess,” he opined. When asked about his slogan for the Lok Sabha polls, he said: “It will be ‘BJP ka dhokha bolta hai’ on the lines of our previous 2017 catchline ‘Kaam bolta hai.’

On the impending CBI interrogation in illegal mining case, Akhilesh, in a lighter vein,  said it was good to face such probe agencies every now and then in order to keep your documents. “We – Netaji (Mualayam), Dimple and I --  have faced the CBI earlier under Congress rule. If summoned, I will again face it. But the questioning should be done either before or after the election, not in the middle of polls,” he observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp